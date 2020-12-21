Dimash Kudaibergen announces premiere of new music video

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned singer Dimash Kudaibergen has announced the premiere of his new music video, Kazinform reports.

Dimash took to his official Instagram account to announce the release of the MV for his new single Ya skuchayu po tebe (I miss you).

«Dears, on December 23rd my new video will premiere on my official YouTube channel. Don’t miss,» he wrote, sharing a teaser of the new music video.

Dimash wrote that he wants his fans to feel the atmosphere of the music video and fantasize about the plot and the main character of the MV.



