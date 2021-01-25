Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen announces Live Q&A with Dears

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 January 2021, 21:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen has shared some exciting news for his fans, aka ‘Dears’. He promised to do a live Q&A session on Instagram on the last day of January, Kazinform reports.

«Hello, Dears! Just wanted to say thank you for watching my online concert! Me and my team had fun making it for you to enjoy. I also want to say I’m looking forward to seeing you on January 31st after the final show during the life question and answer session. I have much I wish to share with you. Love you very much!» Dimash said in a video shared via his official Instagram page.

Recall that the singer’s first global performance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Dimash Digital Show, was streamed on the American streaming platform TIXR. The show will be streamed on January 31 at 20:00 pm Nur-Sultan time and afterwards Dimash will have the live Q&A.


