Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Dimash Kudaibergen and other Kazakh pop stars to perform at charity festival in Astana

    8 December 2022, 07:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 14, Astana will host a large-scale charity festival BIZ BIRGEMIZ (We are Together) as part of the Year of Children proclaimed in Kazakhstan in 2022.

    All the funds raised from the ticket sales will be spent on purchase of medical equipment for the national children’s rehabilitation center.

    The festival will be held at 07:00pm at Barys Arena. Those performing at the festival will be popular Kazakh singers, like Nazima, Kenzhebek Zhanabilov, Tamara Assar, Mans&Koba, Mona Songs, ALPHA, AYREE, Daniyar Otegen (Rin’Go), Kazybek Kurayish, Bagzhan Oktyabr, Yerkesh Khassen, Aktoty Bolshova, Alisher Konysbai, Sevda Aliyeva, Altynshash Mukatayeva, Kenzhebek Nurdolday, students of Karakat Abildina’s School, and ensemble of deaf dancers SENSITIVE, the grand-prix winners of the World Performing Arts Championships.

    World-famous soprano Dimash Kudaibergen will be the headliner of the evening.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Charity Culture Celebrities Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Winter Charity Ball: Organizers raise over 80 mln tenge for charity
    Political and socio-economic reforms of Kazakhstan presented in Vienna
    Almaty to spend over KZT50bln on roads extension and metro construction in 2023
    Over KZT10bln to be spent on construction of new water supply network in Almaty
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 situation worsens in Almaty region
    2 Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania
    3 Elementary school students to learn online today in Astana
    4 Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day
    5 'Wordle' among Google's top searches in 2022