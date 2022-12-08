Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen and other Kazakh pop stars to perform at charity festival in Astana

8 December 2022, 07:28
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 14, Astana will host a large-scale charity festival BIZ BIRGEMIZ (We are Together) as part of the Year of Children proclaimed in Kazakhstan in 2022.

All the funds raised from the ticket sales will be spent on purchase of medical equipment for the national children’s rehabilitation center.

The festival will be held at 07:00pm at Barys Arena. Those performing at the festival will be popular Kazakh singers, like Nazima, Kenzhebek Zhanabilov, Tamara Assar, Mans&Koba, Mona Songs, ALPHA, AYREE, Daniyar Otegen (Rin’Go), Kazybek Kurayish, Bagzhan Oktyabr, Yerkesh Khassen, Aktoty Bolshova, Alisher Konysbai, Sevda Aliyeva, Altynshash Mukatayeva, Kenzhebek Nurdolday, students of Karakat Abildina’s School, and ensemble of deaf dancers SENSITIVE, the grand-prix winners of the World Performing Arts Championships.

World-famous soprano Dimash Kudaibergen will be the headliner of the evening.


