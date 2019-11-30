Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Dimash Kudaibergen and his Indonesian fan Rimar sing a duet at concert in St.Petersburg

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 November 2019, 11:55
Dimash Kudaibergen and his Indonesian fan Rimar sing a duet at concert in St.Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM On November 29, Dimash Kudaibergen, an outstanding young Kazakh singer, gave a solo concert in the Ice Palace of Saint Petersburg.

According to dimashnews.com website, Dimash sang a duet with his Indonesian fan Ms. Rimar. The duet performed Unforgettable Day in the Kazakh language composed by Dimash several years ago.

«For the first time I heard him singing Adagio in 2017. Since then I have been his fan. Dimash inspires me. His songs make me strive to be better, to improve myself. I wrote to Dimash that I want to visit his concert in Saint Petersburg and he proposed me to sing a duet. This became my first performance at a big stage,» she said.

Culture   Celebrities  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region