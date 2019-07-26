Go to the main site
    Dimash in priority of my work today – Igor Krutoy

    26 July 2019, 16:03

    MOSCOW. TASS – KAZINFORM People’s Artist of Russia, composer Igor Krutoy announced his plans about his work with Kazakh-born talent Dimash Kudaibergen, Kazinform reports.

    According to Igor Krutoy, Dimash will perform at hisjubilee evening at the Barclays Center in New York on October 26. «Dimash will sing a set of 5-6 successfulsongs. Several new songs are underway,» he said and noted that «Dimash is in priorityof his work today».

    «The number of Dimash’sfans is phenomenal. His songs garner from 2mln to 10mln views just in one night. Ihave never seen such a thing before,» the musician said.

    Dimash will also perform at the New Wave Festival inSochi in late August and will participate in Igor Krutoy’s jubilee concerts in New York, Moscow and Dusseldorfin autumn. On November 3, he will sing a duet with Lara Fabian in Moscow.

    Recall that on July 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayevawarded Dimash with II degree Dostyk Order.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia Celebrities
