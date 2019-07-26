Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Entertainment

Dimash in priority of my work today – Igor Krutoy

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 July 2019, 16:03
Dimash in priority of my work today – Igor Krutoy

MOSCOW. TASS – KAZINFORM People’s Artist of Russia, composer Igor Krutoy announced his plans about his work with Kazakh-born talent Dimash Kudaibergen, Kazinform reports.

According to Igor Krutoy, Dimash will perform at his jubilee evening at the Barclays Center in New York on October 26. «Dimash will sing a set of 5-6 successful songs. Several new songs are underway,» he said and noted that «Dimash is in priority of his work today».

«The number of Dimash’s fans is phenomenal. His songs garner from 2mln to 10mln views just in one night. I have never seen such a thing before,» the musician said.

Dimash will also perform at the New Wave Festival in Sochi in late August and will participate in Igor Krutoy’s jubilee concerts in New York, Moscow and Dusseldorf in autumn. On November 3, he will sing a duet with Lara Fabian in Moscow.

Recall that on July 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Dimash with II degree Dostyk Order.

Kazakhstan and Russia   Celebrities  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region