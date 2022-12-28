Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Dimash, Imanbek top list of world-famous Kazakhstanis U30 in 2022

    28 December 2022, 12:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM TurStat web portal has compiled a list of world-famous Kazakhstanis under 30 in 2022, Kazinform reports.

    Dimash Kudaibergen, DJ Imanbek Zeikenov, tennis player Elena Rybakina, boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly and MMA fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov were ranked among top 5 stars under 30.

    28-tear-old singer and composer Dimash Kudaibergen gathered over 35,000 spectators at the Almaty Central Stadium at his first solo concert in September 2022, including 20,000 tourists from 68 countries.

    DJ and musical producer Imanbek Zeikenov, aged 22, became the first in the CIS to receive Grammy award for the best remix of 2021.

    23-year-old Elena Rybakina became the first Kazakhstani tennis player to won the Grand Slam champion’s title in summer 2022 at Wimbledon and bring the Kazakh team to the Billie Jing King Cup finals in 2022.

    Boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, 29, became the WBO middleweight champion and defended his title last year.

    Fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov, 28, is the first Kazakhstani ranked among UFC Top 10 fighters.


    Photo: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash, instagram.com/imanbekmusic

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Entertainment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Weather forecast in Kazakhstan for last days of 2022
    Chief Sanitary Doctor addresses Kazakhstanis ahead of New Year holiday
    Over 1bln tenge of financial aid paid to families affected by January tragedy
    New district in Astana to be named Nura
    Popular
    1 Seoul hosts roundtable on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations
    2 Closer look into Kazakhstan’s political reforms in 2022
    3 Major subsoil users, Ministry of Ecology enter into memo on digitalization of geological sector
    4 President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg
    5 Tokayev wraps up his working visit to St. Petersburg