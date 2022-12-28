Dimash, Imanbek top list of world-famous Kazakhstanis U30 in 2022

28 December 2022, 12:42

ASTANA. KAZINFORM TurStat web portal has compiled a list of world-famous Kazakhstanis under 30 in 2022, Kazinform reports.

Dimash Kudaibergen, DJ Imanbek Zeikenov, tennis player Elena Rybakina, boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly and MMA fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov were ranked among top 5 stars under 30.

28-tear-old singer and composer Dimash Kudaibergen gathered over 35,000 spectators at the Almaty Central Stadium at his first solo concert in September 2022, including 20,000 tourists from 68 countries.

DJ and musical producer Imanbek Zeikenov, aged 22, became the first in the CIS to receive Grammy award for the best remix of 2021.

23-year-old Elena Rybakina became the first Kazakhstani tennis player to won the Grand Slam champion’s title in summer 2022 at Wimbledon and bring the Kazakh team to the Billie Jing King Cup finals in 2022.

Boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, 29, became the WBO middleweight champion and defended his title last year.

Fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov, 28, is the first Kazakhstani ranked among UFC Top 10 fighters.

Photo: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash, instagram.com/imanbekmusic