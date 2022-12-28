Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Dimash, Imanbek top list of world-famous Kazakhstanis U30 in 2022

28 December 2022, 12:42
Dimash, Imanbek top list of world-famous Kazakhstanis U30 in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM TurStat web portal has compiled a list of world-famous Kazakhstanis under 30 in 2022, Kazinform reports.

Dimash Kudaibergen, DJ Imanbek Zeikenov, tennis player Elena Rybakina, boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly and MMA fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov were ranked among top 5 stars under 30.

28-tear-old singer and composer Dimash Kudaibergen gathered over 35,000 spectators at the Almaty Central Stadium at his first solo concert in September 2022, including 20,000 tourists from 68 countries.

DJ and musical producer Imanbek Zeikenov, aged 22, became the first in the CIS to receive Grammy award for the best remix of 2021.

23-year-old Elena Rybakina became the first Kazakhstani tennis player to won the Grand Slam champion’s title in summer 2022 at Wimbledon and bring the Kazakh team to the Billie Jing King Cup finals in 2022.

Boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, 29, became the WBO middleweight champion and defended his title last year.

Fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov, 28, is the first Kazakhstani ranked among UFC Top 10 fighters.


Photo: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash, instagram.com/imanbekmusic



Related news
Over 1bln tenge of financial aid paid to families affected by January tragedy
New district in Astana to be named Nura
Famous Kazakh boxer Yeleussinov lost his IBO middleweight champion’s title
Теги:
Read also
Over 1bln tenge of financial aid paid to families affected by January tragedy
Kazakhstan detected 2.2 mln flu cases since October
COVID to stay with us forever, chief sanitary doctor
United Nations Square set to appear in Astana
New district in Astana to be named Nura
Kazakhstan records a surge in COVID cases
Famous Kazakh boxer Yeleussinov lost his IBO middleweight champion’s title
Draft law cancelling Law on the First President introduced to Kazakh Majilis
News Partner
Popular
1 Seoul hosts roundtable on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations
2 Closer look into Kazakhstan’s political reforms in 2022
3 N Kazakhstan reports 47 COVID-19 cases over past two weeks
4 Cabinet approves draft Social Code
5 Major subsoil users, Ministry of Ecology enter into memo on digitalization of geological sector

News