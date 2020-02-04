Go to the main site
    Dimash denies rumors of his participation in Eurovision for Russia

    4 February 2020, 19:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen has responded to the rumors regarding his participation in Eurovision for Russia, Kazinform reports.

    «Dear friends. Since I received a lot of messages about my participation in the Eurovision Song Contest for the Russian Federation, I would like to answer on this topic . It would be my pleasure to participate in this contest if I’m invited as a guest singer. With great respect and love to my audience, I have to say, that there is only one country that I can represent on the international scene and that is my homeland, Kazakhstan. Thank you very much for your support and your love. See you in my solo concerts of the «Arnau» tour,» he posted in Instagram .


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Celebrities
