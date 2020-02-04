Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Dimash denies rumors of his participation in Eurovision for Russia

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 February 2020, 19:24
Dimash denies rumors of his participation in Eurovision for Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen has responded to the rumors regarding his participation in Eurovision for Russia, Kazinform reports.

«Dear friends. Since I received a lot of messages about my participation in the Eurovision Song Contest for the Russian Federation, I would like to answer on this topic . It would be my pleasure to participate in this contest if I’m invited as a guest singer. With great respect and love to my audience, I have to say, that there is only one country that I can represent on the international scene and that is my homeland, Kazakhstan. Thank you very much for your support and your love. See you in my solo concerts of the «Arnau» tour,» he posted in Instagram .


Celebrities  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region