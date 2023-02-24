Go to the main site
    Dimash announces dance auditions to join Stranger World Tour

    24 February 2023, 09:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen is searching for professional dancers to participate in his Stranger World Tour 2023. All the ambitious hip-hop and contemporary dancers are invited to collaborate, Kazinform cites dimashnews.com.

    All those willing are asked to choose one of the Dimash tracks and create a dance video, and upload content on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or Weibo using #TourStranger_Сasting hashtag. You should also add the following post to your story «I would like to pass dance auditions and participate in the Stranger World Tour 2023». The post in the feed should be open until March 10.


    Photo: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

