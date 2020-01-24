Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Digitalization to help attract KZT 137 bln in 2020

    24 January 2020, 11:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin focused today on the development of the country’s digitalization plans for 2020.

    «Digitalization becomes a key factor of competitiveness amid the global digitalization trend in all spheres of life and economy. We will take measures this year to provide up to 90% of the population with internet services, improve people’s digital literacy skills up to 80%,» the PM told the extended Government meeting.

    He noted that great attention should be paid to the implementation of the Smart Cities project to enhance the operating efficiency of municipal services and infrastructure.

    Nazarbayev University and World Bank develop a project to introduce AI technologies in state bodies. In 2020 it is planned to attract KZT 137 bln of investments and create 10,000 new workplaces thanks to digitalization.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn