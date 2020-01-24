Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Digitalization to help attract KZT 137 bln in 2020

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 January 2020, 11:42
Digitalization to help attract KZT 137 bln in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin focused today on the development of the country’s digitalization plans for 2020.

«Digitalization becomes a key factor of competitiveness amid the global digitalization trend in all spheres of life and economy. We will take measures this year to provide up to 90% of the population with internet services, improve people’s digital literacy skills up to 80%,» the PM told the extended Government meeting.

He noted that great attention should be paid to the implementation of the Smart Cities project to enhance the operating efficiency of municipal services and infrastructure.

Nazarbayev University and World Bank develop a project to introduce AI technologies in state bodies. In 2020 it is planned to attract KZT 137 bln of investments and create 10,000 new workplaces thanks to digitalization.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Digital Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings