    Digitalization of regions discussed in Nur-Sultan

    19 July 2019, 20:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev has held today a meeting with governmental authorities, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry’s press service, the meeting discussed the results of digitalization in education, transportand social spheres and the acute issues of integration of local systems andservices.


    The participants made presentations of the projects being implemented inthe regions and informed about preliminary results of fulfillment ofPresidential instructions including the Digital Kazakhstan programme.

    As is known, this programme aims at facilitation of the country’s economicdevelopment and improvement of the population’s life by using the digitaltechnologies.

    The Minister expressed satisfaction over the level of involvement ofregional authorities into the digitalization process. «90% of companiesparticipating in Smart City projects are local ones,» he said.

    He stressed that all the service programme products and information systemsshould be tested for compliance with the information security requirements.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

