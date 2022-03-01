Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Digital transformation is essential in social and labor sphere - PM

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 March 2022, 12:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of January this year, a total of 12.6mln public services, including 9.1mln digital public services or 72%, were provided in the social and labor sphere in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the session of the Kazakh Government, the PM noted that digitalization must cover all the services provided by the State by fully integrating the government bodies' systems. He also pointed to ensuring 100% accessibility of public services on smartphones.

So, digital transformation is primarily essential for the social and labor sphere as most public services in people's basic needs are rendered.

«In order to increase the accessibility and transparency of public services in the employment sphere it is necessary to complete the work on creating a single information system,» said Smailov.

The Head of the Kazakh Government also added that digital format is necessary to those with disabilities, making it important to maximally digitalize all services, including distance disability assessment via medical and social expertise.


