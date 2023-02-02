Digital Partnership in New Reality forum starts in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM V International Forum Digital Almaty: Digital Partnership in New Reality has kicked off in Almaty. The event will focus on the global challenges of IT industry development, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, and mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev addressed the participants with a speech of welcome.

According to Bagdat Mussin, today’s forum will focus on the current situation in the market, the future, the plans as well as on the people who set new trends, who contribute to the development of the market, and those interested in IT as a tool of creation of comfortable conditions. «We realize the importance of reengineering of business processes at all the stages of a citizen’s life cycle and we are working on it now,» the Minister said at the opening of the event.

The Ministry currently works on creation of Invisible Government system, to enable Kazakhstanis to interact with the government in online mode only, via the eGov mobile application, Bagdat Mussin said.

In his words, one of the key priorities of the Ministry is the development of IT industry. More than 10,000 IT companies are functioning in Kazakhstan today and 150,000 people are employed in IT sector.

According to mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev, the level of digitalization in the city is one of the highest in Kazakhstan with 96 per cent of governmental services provided in a digital format.

«One of the seven priorities outlined in our city development program is the creation of Almaty-Smart-City. By the autumn of 2023, we plan to establish a digital twin of the city, as Singapore and Shanghai. Other important projects are the Unified Data Repository, Unified Geoanalytics Platform. The unified videomonitoring system will cover up to 80% of Almaty. This is not digitalization for digitalization, but first of all creation of a comfortable urban environment and ensuring security of our citizens and guests,» the mayor said.

29 panel sessions will be held during the Digital Almaty forum. Over 150 speakers representing the international and Kazakhstani IT sector are attending it. On the first day of the event, the participants will discuss the digital mining industry of Kazakhstan, digital transformation of public administration, the prospects of development of crypto currency exchanges, and the issues of cybersecurity and technologies in education.

Heads of government of the EAEU states will participate in the plenary session on the second day of the forum. Development of technological parks, corporate innovation trends, the issues of data regulation on digital markets, creative industries and digitalization for public benefit and other issues will be discussed on the second day.

Рhoto: press service of the akimat