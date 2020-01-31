Go to the main site
    Digital Future of Global Economy forum starts in Almaty

    31 January 2020, 11:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Digital Future of Global Economy forum started its work in Almaty.

    It draws participation of Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Moldova.

    Those attending are expected to debate the ways to build coalition and cooperation in the AI and Big Data, the need to build infrastructure and promote technologies and to overcome digital inequality.

    Later the Heads of Government of the EAEU member states are going take part in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

    Earlier, the Kazakh PM met with representatives of the foreign business, governmental and expert circles in digitalization and innovations, who arrived in Almaty to attend the forum.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

