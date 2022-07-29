Digital economy is key factor for economic growth of SCO countries - Kazakh FM

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries gathered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to discuss the current state of affairs of the world and region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the participants, Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdii noted that rising protectionism and disruptions in trade supply chains make it urgent to promote the digital service and e-commerce industry across the SCO space.

«Pointing to the importance of digital economy innovation as the key factor for economic growth, I am certain that the concept of a pool of SCO innovation cluster technoparks approved at the Council of the Government Heads will accelerate our economies' transition to a new level,» said the minister.

He went on to note that the use of national currencies of the SCO member states could facilitate trade cooperation. It also could contribute to the investment attractiveness of the countries, according to Tleuberdi.

The meeting is the final buildup for the upcoming SCO Summit to take place in September in Samarkand.



