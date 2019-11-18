Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Digital East-2019 IT Forum to be held in E Kazakhstan region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
18 November 2019, 13:53
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Digital East - 2019 IT forum will be held in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports with the reference to the East Kazakhstan information center.

This year the IT forum is being held as part of the Year of Youth, the program «Roukhani Janghyru» and «Digital Kazakhstan». It is noteworthy that within the framework of the Digital East-2019 IT forum the first regional IT-Hackathon Altai 2019 will be carried out. The forum will join specialists from different areas of software development including designers and managers who develop socially necessary applications.

On November 18 and 19 the forum’s participants will work on projects and on November 20 they will demonstrate the projects to the jury.

The Digital East-2019 IT forum will be held on November 20. The event will perform digitalization projects aimed at creating socially significant or innovative projects (applications and services).

East Kazakhstan region    Digital Kazakhstan  
