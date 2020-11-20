Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry Ministry names new Vice Minister

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 November 2020, 20:30
Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry Ministry names new Vice Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Zhambakin has been named Vice Minister of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

Zhambakin was born in the city of Almaty in 1985. In 2007, he graduated from the Almaty Institute of Energy and Communications, in 2009 – the University of Manchester.

His career started in 2003 at Air Kazakhstan. Between 2010 and 2011, he worked at HSBC Bank of Kazakhstan. In 2011 and 2014, he worked at the Bank of Development of Kazakhstan.

From 2014 to 2016, he served as a deputy department director at the National Bank of Kazakhstan. Between 2016 and 2017, he worked at Kazkommertsbank. In 2017 and 2018, he acted as a project office program manager, advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Zerde Holding.

From May 2018 to the recent appointment he has held leading positions at commercial organizations.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty