    Digital Devel't Ministry names Information Security Committee's new chair

    22 June 2020, 15:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ruslan Abdikalikov has been named the new chair of the Information Security Committee under the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan by ministerial order, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service.

    Abdikalikov was born in 1975 in Kyzylorda city. He graduated from the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda Pedagogical Institute in 1996 with a diploma of a school teacher of Mathematics and Physics, and the Karaganda State Technical University with a bachelor's degree in information systems.

    In 2005, he worked as a chief specialist of the Information Systems Service Department at National Information Technologies JSC.

    Between 2005 and 2011, he was head of department, acting deputy director at the Engineering and Technical Center of the Central Electoral Commission of Kazakhstan.

    In the period from 2011 to 2014, Abdikalikov served as a director at the Laboratory Department of Technical Support and Analysis Center in the field of telecommunications.

    In 2014, he was an acting director, head of department at the Communications and Information Agency of Kazakhstan.

    From 2014 to 2016, he headed the Monitoring Directorate of the Committee on Communications, Informatization and Information under the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.

    In 2016, Abdikalikov was deputy chairman of the Committee of State Control in the sphere of communications of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan.

    In the period between 2016 and 2019, he was deputy chairman of the Information Security Committee under the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

    In 2019, he worked as deputy chairman of the Information Security Committee under the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry.

    From 2019 to date, he has served as deputy chairman of the Information Security Committee under the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.


