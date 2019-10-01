Go to the main site
    Digital Bridge to take place in Kazakh capital in Oct

    1 October 2019, 09:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The annual technology forum Digital Bridge will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan on October 24-25.

    The dialogue platform will bring together the leading IT specialists and technology entrepreneurs to share practices and innovative solutions in the sphere of digital development.

    This year’s forum is initiated by the President of Kazakhstan to support the country’s young IT specialists. Its main goal is to build a dialogue platform for the participants of the country’s innovative ecosystem and build a pool of up-to-date tech parks of the SCO member states.

    This year the Digital Forum will become the great umbrella event to debate Kazakhstan’s digital ecosystem issues. It is called to be a bridge to link business, startups, the Government, corporations which are involved in the promotion of digital ideas and set to solve problems and implement projects.

    With the key event, Next Tech Entrepreneur Forum, the forum will also discuss future education, venture capital financing, e-sports, business incubation, and digital media.

    The annual Astana Hub Awards ceremony, Astana Hub Battle will be held as part of the forum.

    The forum is organized by the Kazakh Digital Development, Innovation and Space Industry with the participation of Zerde Holding, Astana Hub with support of Kazakhtelecom, ERG and BTS Digital.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

