Digital Bridge int’l IT forum to be held in Nur-sultan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
24 September 2019, 14:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Digital Bridge Forum to be held in Nur-sultan on October 24-25, 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year’s event will be carried out under the initiative of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to support young IT-specialists.

The forum is organized by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the participation of Zerde National Infocommunication Holding JSC, international technology park of IT starts up Astana Hub, with the support of Kazakhtelekom JSC, ERG and BTS Digital.

The forum brings together recognized experts in the field of digitalization, company managers, scientists, investors and startupers.

A key event of the forum will be the strategic session Next Tech Entrepreneur Forum. The attendees will discuss education of future, venture capital financing, cybersport, business incubation, digital media. There will be organized B2B meetings.

In the framework of the forum a number of significant events will be carried out: opening of Astana IT University and Alem software technology school as well as performance of «Digital Public Service Center».

In addition, the forum plans to deliver a roundtable joining 5 technology parks of the SCO.


IT technologies   IT Forum  
