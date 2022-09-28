Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
28 September 2022, 14:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participates in the the annual Digital Bridge 2022 International Technological Forum in Astana.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, heads of governmental and business structures, Kazakhstani and international experts are attending the event, the Akorda press service reported.

The President familiarized himself with the activity of Astana IT ecosystem, the implementation of Google for Startups joint program and Alem Programming School and Qazaqstan Halkyna Fund projects .

After then, the Head of State familiarized himself with the projects at the Startup Alley. Some of them have already entered both domestic and foreign markets, like Farel – an aviation software for regional airline companies, Arbuz internet store, Zypl.ai AI Factory, UvU ridesharing service, Parqour smart parking service, FIBO Cloud service, and Intebix crypto exchange.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank and Minister of IT and Communications Development Sherzod Shermatov shared their country’s plans of cooperation of Kazakh-Uzbek technological parks.

The Head of State was informed about the results of attraction of international IT companies, like Blockchain, Playrix, EPAM, inDriver to Kazakhstan and digitalization of civil services. In particular, the point at issue was such digital solutions as Astana City’s Geoanalytical Platform, E-Gov Health, Social Wallet and Digital Family Map, Vet Mobile, E-Salyq Business, and KazNedra single platform of subsurface users.

Photo: akorda.kz


News

