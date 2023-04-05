Diana Aryssova appointed KMG Deputy Chairman of Management Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC KazMunayGas reports on changes in its management, Kazinform learned.

Thus, Diana Aryssova has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas. She will coordinate economy and finance related issues.

From 2016 to 2023, Diana Aryssova was Director of the Department for revision of oil and gas companies’ accounts at PSA LLP.

In different years, she worked as Finance Director, Deputy Director General for Economy and Finance at LLP KMG Drilling&Services, Acting Deputy Director General for Economy and Finance, Director of the Corporate Finance Department at JSC KazMunayTeniz and Coordinator of Energy Projects at the British Embassy in Kazakhstan.