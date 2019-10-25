Go to the main site
    Diamond worth 200 mil. yen stolen in Yokohama

    25 October 2019, 08:29

    YOKOHAMA. KAZINFORM A diamond with a market value of 200 million yen ($1.8 million) was stolen from a convention facility in Yokohama, near Tokyo, police said Thursday.

    The 50-carat loose diamond was on display as part of a jewelry exhibition at Pacifico Yokohama in the waterfront area of the city, according to the police, Kyodo News reports.

    They said an employee of the company providing the diamond noticed around 6 p.m. that the stone was missing, with its showcase apparently unlocked.

    As the company said the diamond was in the showcase at around 5 p.m., the police believe it was stolen during the short period of time.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

