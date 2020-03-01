Go to the main site
    Diamond Princess evacuee becomes Australia's 1st COVID-19 fatality

    1 March 2020, 14:20

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM An Australian man who contracted the coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has become the country's first fatality from the disease, local media reported Sunday.

    The 78-year-old man, who was repatriated from Japan last month, died at a hospital in the western city of Perth, local media reported Sunday.

    His 79-year-old wife, who has also tested positive for the coronavirus, is in stable condition in hospital, according to the Australian Broadcast Corp.

    The Australian government on Saturday announced a travel ban on foreigners coming to Australia from Iran due to the outbreak of the virus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, in the Middle Eastern country, Kyodo reports.

    Australia has already extended a ban on entry of people coming from China, where the virus originated, until March 7.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Pneumonia in China
