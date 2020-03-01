Diamond Princess evacuee becomes Australia's 1st COVID-19 fatality

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM An Australian man who contracted the coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has become the country's first fatality from the disease, local media reported Sunday.

The 78-year-old man, who was repatriated from Japan last month, died at a hospital in the western city of Perth, local media reported Sunday.

His 79-year-old wife, who has also tested positive for the coronavirus, is in stable condition in hospital, according to the Australian Broadcast Corp.

The Australian government on Saturday announced a travel ban on foreigners coming to Australia from Iran due to the outbreak of the virus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, in the Middle Eastern country, Kyodo reports.

Australia has already extended a ban on entry of people coming from China, where the virus originated, until March 7.