Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Diamond Princess evacuee becomes Australia's 1st COVID-19 fatality

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 March 2020, 14:20
Diamond Princess evacuee becomes Australia's 1st COVID-19 fatality

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM An Australian man who contracted the coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has become the country's first fatality from the disease, local media reported Sunday.

The 78-year-old man, who was repatriated from Japan last month, died at a hospital in the western city of Perth, local media reported Sunday.

His 79-year-old wife, who has also tested positive for the coronavirus, is in stable condition in hospital, according to the Australian Broadcast Corp.

The Australian government on Saturday announced a travel ban on foreigners coming to Australia from Iran due to the outbreak of the virus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, in the Middle Eastern country, Kyodo reports.

Australia has already extended a ban on entry of people coming from China, where the virus originated, until March 7.


World News   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President