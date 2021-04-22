Go to the main site
    Device killing more than 99% of viruses in air unveiled in Kazakh capital

    22 April 2021, 14:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Innovative technology that can kill 99.9% of the viruses suspended in the air has been developed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The innovative automated disinfection and bus stop safety control system has been installed inside of one of the bus stops in Nur-Sultan city. The device disinfects the air and ionizes up to 200 cubic meters per hour removing viruses.

    The new technology was created as part of the Smart District project led by Astana Innovations, in partnership with the administration of Saryarka district and IT SMART SOLUTIONS.

    An ultraviolet lamp used in the device inactivates 99.9% of the viruses in the air, Astana Innovations Deputy Chairman Assylbek Assanov said.

    According to Dilyara Tulenova, Director at IT SMART SOLUTIONS, the technology is unique in the CIS space.

    15 developers worked on the technology, which now developed is called Smart Bus Tops. The device has a smoke detector and the software to control it remotely. It ensures double air-purification disinfecting the air with ultraviolet light. According to the developers, the device does not emit ozone.

    The technology that takes one to three months to develop cost KZT938 thousand, with much spent on software for mainboards.

    There are plans to install the device inside of all bus stops in the city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Technology Kazakhstan
