Development potential of Kazakhstan’s processing industry makes over KZT 46 bln

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 April 2023, 10:16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The share of domestic value in the gross volume of procurement in 2022 made 53.5%. At the same time, the development potential of the country’s processing industry at the cost of internal reserves hits 46.3 billion dollars,» acting Industry and Infrastructure Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev told the Government meeting.

He added the key industries with the most potential for development include machine building, the chemical process industry, metallurgy, the light industry, and building materials.


