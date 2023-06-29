Development of partnership with Luxembourg one of priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy – FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Development of partnership with Luxembourg based on friendship and mutual trust is one of the priorities of our foreign policy in the European direction, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said following the talks with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We’ve just held bilateral talks with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn. This is his first official visit to Kazakhstan. That is why I once again would like to thank my counterpart and his delegation for accepting the invitation,» Minister Nurtleu said.

The Head of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy also noted the symbolic nature of the visit. 31 years ago on June 29 Kazakhstan and Luxembourg established the diplomatic relations for the first time.

«Since then our countries have overcome many obstacles together, having reinforced bilateral political, economic, investment and humanitarian ties. I would like to stress that for Kazakhstan development of partnership with Luxembourg based on friendship and mutual trust is one of the priorities of our foreign policy in the European direction. We attach great importance to further development of dialogue in the political sphere in terms of long-term priorities. We are keen to introduce a stable element to the top-level ties as well as expand trade and cultural-humanitarian contacts,» Murat Nurtleu added.

He also revealed that the sides are ready to arrange another round of diplomatic consultations next year in Astana in order to continue the exchange of views on the present-day agenda and new directions of cooperation.

«Kazakhstan and Luxembourg are the regional leaders that have implemented a wealth of initiatives and enjoy a special place in the international community. Like Kazakhstan, Luxembourg was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Nowadays we work side by side in the UN Human Rights Council. Most importantly, we share common stance on regional and many international issues,» said Nurtleu, adding that the talks in Astana focused on the most pressing issued of international and regional agenda, including Central Asia, Afghanistan and regional integration processes.