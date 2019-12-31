Development of notarial activities in AIFC discussed by judiciary reps

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Representatives of the institutions of justice, in particular, Vice Minister of Justice Akerke Akhmetova, Chairman of the Republican Notary Chamber Asel Zhanabilova, and Director of the Department of Registration Service and Organization of Legal Services Baktygul Atagazieva visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to discuss the development of notarial services in the AIFC, a press release from the AIFC reads.

Today, there is a growing demand for notarial services in English due to the growing operational activity of the AIFC participants. 350 companies from 34 countries are registered in the financial centre. The AIFC jurisdiction is attractive for both domestic and foreign investors (Russia, USA, UK, Switzerland, China, etc.). In this regard, participants discussed issues related to the development of notarial activities in the AIFC during the meeting and other measures for institutionalizing notarial services in the AIFC.

During the visit to the AIFC, justice representatives also familiarized themselves with the activities of the AIFC Court, the International Arbitration Center, the Astana Financial Services Authority, the AIX and the Expat Center.