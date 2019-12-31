Development of notarial activities in AIFC discussed by judiciary reps

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Representatives of the institutions of justice, in particular, Vice Minister of Justice Akerke Akhmetova, Chairman of the Republican Notary Chamber Asel Zhanabilova, and Director of the Department of Registration Service and Organization of Legal Services Baktygul Atagazieva visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to discuss the development of notarial services in the AIFC, a press release from the AIFC reads.

Today, there is a growing demand for notarial services in English due to the growing operational activity of the AIFC participants. 350 companies from 34 countries are registered in the financial centre. The AIFC jurisdiction is attractive for both domestic and foreign investors (Russia, USA, UK, Switzerland, China, etc.). In this regard, participants discussed issues related to the development of notarial activities in the AIFC during the meeting and other measures for institutionalizing notarial services in the AIFC.

During the visit to the AIFC, justice representatives also familiarized themselves with the activities of the AIFC Court, the International Arbitration Center, the Astana Financial Services Authority, the AIX and the Expat Center.

The AIFC was established on the initiative of the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. In December 2015 President Nazarbayev approved the Constitutional Statute «On the Astana International Financial Centre» (AIFC). The aim of the AIFC is to establish a leading international centre for financial services. The objectives of the AIFC are to attract investment into the economy through the establishment of an attractive environment for investment in financial services, develop local capital markets, ensuring their integration with the international capital markets. www.aifc.kz