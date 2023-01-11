Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.58 eur/kzt 497.92

    rub/kzt 6.83 cny/kzt 68.62
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Development of Kazakhstan’s economy – PM gives a number of instructions

    11 January 2023, 13:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government needs to focus on implementation of the President’s election platform, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Cabinet's weekly sitting today, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of the Government gave a number of instructions following the sitting:

    «To achieve a 4% growth in economy in the new year, we need to work coherently. Priority must be given to saturating domestic markets with home-produced goods. Sustainable economic growth will become a factor of further improvement of wellbeing and quality of people’s life. We need to further diversify economy and create permanent jobs. The ministries and regional akimats should more actively attract and accompany investments,» said Smailov.

    «We need to attract at least $24.4 billion of foreign investments in the current year,» the Prime Minister emphasized.

    He also stressed the importance of curbing rising prices. «Soaring food prices keep contributing to inflationary processes most, which proves ineffective work of certain ministries and akimats. Our objective is to decrease inflation two times. It should be at 9.5%,» Alikhan Smailov said.

    In his words, development of entrepreneurship has been an important factor of sustainability of national economy. «The number of people involved in small and medium businesses should reach 3.8 million this year. This issue must be under personal control of local akimats,» Smailov noted.

    One of the priorities of economic policy should be reduction of state’s involvement in economy up to 14.4% of GDP and ensuring equal opportunities for all, he noted.

    The Prime Minister touched upon also infrastructure modernization issues. «All the investment activities on the repair and reconstruction of infrastructure of housing and utilities sector must be fulfilled,» he concluded.


    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
    January 14. Today's Birthdays
    Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
    Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
    2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
    3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
    4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
    5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan