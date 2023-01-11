Development of Kazakhstan’s economy – PM gives a number of instructions

11 January 2023, 13:48

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government needs to focus on implementation of the President’s election platform, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Cabinet's weekly sitting today, Kazinform reports.

The Head of the Government gave a number of instructions following the sitting:

«To achieve a 4% growth in economy in the new year, we need to work coherently. Priority must be given to saturating domestic markets with home-produced goods. Sustainable economic growth will become a factor of further improvement of wellbeing and quality of people’s life. We need to further diversify economy and create permanent jobs. The ministries and regional akimats should more actively attract and accompany investments,» said Smailov.

«We need to attract at least $24.4 billion of foreign investments in the current year,» the Prime Minister emphasized.

He also stressed the importance of curbing rising prices. «Soaring food prices keep contributing to inflationary processes most, which proves ineffective work of certain ministries and akimats. Our objective is to decrease inflation two times. It should be at 9.5%,» Alikhan Smailov said.

In his words, development of entrepreneurship has been an important factor of sustainability of national economy. «The number of people involved in small and medium businesses should reach 3.8 million this year. This issue must be under personal control of local akimats,» Smailov noted.

One of the priorities of economic policy should be reduction of state’s involvement in economy up to 14.4% of GDP and ensuring equal opportunities for all, he noted.

The Prime Minister touched upon also infrastructure modernization issues. «All the investment activities on the repair and reconstruction of infrastructure of housing and utilities sector must be fulfilled,» he concluded.

