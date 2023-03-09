Go to the main site
    Development of Kazakh-Estonian coop discussed at Estonia’s Foreign Ministry

    9 March 2023, 18:50

    TALLINN. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Seitimov met with Director General of the Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marge Mardisalu-Kahar, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the talks parties discussed state and prospects of Kazakh-Estonian cooperation, in particular, the results of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries in Astana.

    Director General Mardisalu-Kahar noted the successful holding of consultations and the prospects for further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan in bilateral and multilateral formats.



    In turn, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the current foreign policy initiatives and the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms in the country in the context of the upcoming elections to the parliament and local representative bodies of Kazakhstan.

    Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further expand cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

