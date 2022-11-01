Detection of new COVID-19 sub-variants in India raises concern

Detection of new COVID-19 sub-variants in India raises concern

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM New virulent sub-variants of Omicron spreading COVID-19 infection have been detected in India, raising concerns over infections spreading with the onset of winter.

Sub-variants XBB, XBB.1 and XBB.3 have been found in various parts of India, Xinhua reports.

XBB, a recombinant lineage between two Omicron sublineages, BJ.1 and BA.2.75 is a fast-spreading sub-variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Other sub-variants of Omicron - BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variant - have also been detected for the first time in India from the sample of a patient in Pune. The BQ.1 is a descendant of BA.5. Sub-variant BF.7 was detected by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center in mid-October.

XXB VARIANT: A NEW CONCERN

Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) experts said XBB and XBB.1 are perhaps the most immune-evasive sub-variants to date and can evade the immune response of vaccines currently being used to fight COVID-19.

In wake of the detection of these new sub-variants, India's health officials have urged people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to prevent themselves from getting infected and thereby contribute to lessening the spike in such cases.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron remains a COVID-19 variant of concern, with early evidence pointing to XBB and XBB.1 posing a higher reinfection risk than other circulating Omicron sub-lineages.

Nine states in India have reported the presence of XBB sub-variant.

Local media reported that there were 380 confirmed cases of XBB in India.

INSACOG KEEPS VIGILANCE

Scientists at INSACOG are closely monitoring the emergence and evolution of the new sub-variants. INSACOG is a consortium of 54 laboratories to monitor the genomic variations in COVID-19 virus.

«In the current phase of the pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is continuously accumulating mutations, some of which might contribute to increased transmissibility and immune evasion resulting in transmission advantage over other variants,» Rajesh Gokhale, who heads INSACOG, was quoted by local media as having said.

«In India, the Omicron sub-lineages or sub-variants keep diversifying. It has a few new spike mutations,» said Gokhale.

According to Gokhale, a modest increase in the spread of XBB in Singapore has been observed, however, in India, there have been no reports of an increase in the severity of the disease or in hospitalizations associated with these variants.

VACCINES, ONLY PROTECTION AVAILABLE

Last month India's vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) said it had to dump 100 million expired doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, the vaccine maker stopped producing the Covishield vaccine in December last year due to low demand.

India has administered over 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and Covishield accounts for over 90 percent of the doses given in the South Asian country.

According to federal health ministry data, more than 70 percent of the Indian population has taken at least two doses.

India began offering booster doses to healthcare and frontline workers, and those above 60 years with comorbidities in January this year. The coverage was extended to all adults from April 10.

So far, India has administered 220 million booster doses, the health ministry said.

Dr. Sanjay Pujari, infectious diseases expert and member of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has said vaccines may work well in preventing severe illness associated with the new XBB sub-variant.

«XBB sub-variant is perhaps the most immune-evasive variant till date, especially for escaping neutralizing antibody responses induced by vaccinations or previous infections. This can lead to an increase in infections. However, there is no data about it being associated with more severe illness,» said Pujari.

«Based on the Singapore experience, it seems vaccines may work well in preventing severe illness associated with this sub-variant,» he said, urging the public to receive booster doses. «Hence taking boosters are important, especially for individuals with high risk for severe illness.»

