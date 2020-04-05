Details of 2 new Covid-19 cases in Turkestan region revealed

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the latest data, two more coronavirus cases have been detected in Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

In total, there are 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region at this point.

According to reports, a 5-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 in Turkestan region. The child contracted the virus from his or her mother who was in contact with an infected woman. The infected woman came to Turkestan region from Nur-Sultan.

The second person born in 1984 also tested positive for coronavirus during a medical check.

All coronavirus patients in Turkestan region have been isolated and are receiving necessary treatment.



