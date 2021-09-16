Despite difficulties Kazakhstan preserved social and economic stability – Ashimbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Despite all difficulties, Kazakhstan has preserves its social and economic stability, Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said at the 17th Eurasian Media Forum in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today we can confidently say that over these 30 years Kazakhstan has established itself as an independent state. Our independence is our key value. Kazakhstan’s model of economic, social and political development is based on our independence,» Speaker Ashimbayev said at the session dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence on the margins of the 2021 Eurasian Media Forum.

«All models are put to test during the periods of crisis. In this respect, we have successfully overcome a number of economic and financial crises. Moreover, last year the country faced the coronavirus pandemic and, despite all difficulties, we have preserved our social and economic stability,» he noted.

According to Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazakhstan’s model has survived the test of the shift of presidential power.

«That process was carried out in line with the Constitution and the laws of the country in the atmosphere of stability. That has proved the viability and stability of our model,» he stressed.

Speaker Ashimbayev added that there are many challenges and difficulties ahead for Kazakhstan and that the country should see them as the drivers for growth and development.

Recall that the 17th Eurasian Media Forum is set to be held in Nur-Sultan on September 15-17.

Earlier First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended their greetings to participants of the 17th Eurasian Media Forum.