Deputy PMs of Kazakhstan and Russia discuss bilateral industrial coop

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 March 2021, 12:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The talks between Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Yury Borisov took place in Moscow, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

In a follow-up to the agreements reached during the meeting of Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and Russian Government Chairman Mikhail Mishustin on March 22, 2021, the Vice Premiers discussed the current issues of bilateral cooperation as part of the program of joint efforts in the industrial cooperation of the two countries.

The meeting focused on the current state and further steps to accelerate the previously agreed joint projects. The sides discussed the expansion of investment cooperation through exploring new perspective projects of industrial cooperation in Kazakhstan.

Both expressed their commitment to the principles of mutually beneficial economic cooperation, the implementation of joint measures to create additional opportunities for closer interaction in industrial, trade and economic, investment spheres.

The meeting’s participants noted the efficiency and relevance of the intergovernmental dialogue between Kazakhstan and Russia and agreed to further maintain the high dynamics of mutual contacts.


