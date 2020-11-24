Deputy PM surveys pharmaceuticals plant construction progress

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM The governmental delegation led by Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov visited Kordai district of Zhambyl region, primeminister.kz reads.

During the trip the Deputy PM surveyed the progress of construction of the factory for the production of domestic immune preparations at the research and development centre for biological safety problems at Gvardeiski village. Construction started there pursuant to the President’s task. 145 people and 30 units of equipment work at the construction site.

It will start its work in the first quarter of 2021. It will produce immunobiological preparations complying with world standards, including vaccines against coronavirus, flu, TB, goat fever, nodular dermatitis, and other infectious diseases. It is expected to manufacture 30-60 mln doses of bio preparations.

Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev noted that the construction of the large factory will give a new impetus to the economic development of the region.



