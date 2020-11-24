Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Deputy PM surveys pharmaceuticals plant construction progress

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 November 2020, 12:52
Deputy PM surveys pharmaceuticals plant construction progress

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM The governmental delegation led by Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov visited Kordai district of Zhambyl region, primeminister.kz reads.

During the trip the Deputy PM surveyed the progress of construction of the factory for the production of domestic immune preparations at the research and development centre for biological safety problems at Gvardeiski village. Construction started there pursuant to the President’s task. 145 people and 30 units of equipment work at the construction site.

It will start its work in the first quarter of 2021. It will produce immunobiological preparations complying with world standards, including vaccines against coronavirus, flu, TB, goat fever, nodular dermatitis, and other infectious diseases. It is expected to manufacture 30-60 mln doses of bio preparations.

Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev noted that the construction of the large factory will give a new impetus to the economic development of the region.

photo


Zhambyl region    Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA