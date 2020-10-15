Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deputy PM surveys Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 October 2020, 23:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov visited the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission reads.

Jointly with the representatives of the state bodies Tugzhanov surveyed the work of the sanitary and quarantine checkpoint, frontier control and other services of the airport.

The delegation got familiarized with the arrivals movement, starting from contactless thermometry and questionnaire survey of passengers.

5 planes carrying 533 passengers landed on October 14 at the airport. 118 of them had no medical certificates with PCR tests. All of them were taken to the quarantine centre for two days.

Following the visit the Deputy PM stressed the need to wear masks and keep social distancing at the airport.

