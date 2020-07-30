Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deputy PM makes working trip to Tatarstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
30 July 2020, 12:12
KAZAN. KAZINFORM - As part of his working trip, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, visited the cities of Nizhnekamsk and Naberezhnye Chelny, where issues of industrial and investment cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tatarstan were considered, primeminister.kz informs.

During the visit Roman Sklyar held bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Tatarstan Alexey Pesoshin, heads of large industrial and city-forming enterprises of KAMAZ PJSC, Tatneft PJSC, Nizhnekamskshina PJSC.

Mr. Sklyar got acquainted with the production facilities, held talks on the creation of joint ventures and implementation of investment projects in automotive and petrochemical industries as well as production of automobile and industrial tires. In particular, PJSC TATNEFT and JSC Allur Group of Companies inked a roadmap for launching tire production in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The implementation of the project will create up to 1000 jobs and meet the growing demand for tires and develop export potential.

Kazakhstan and Russia   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Industry  
