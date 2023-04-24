Deputy PM Kulginov visits social facilities of Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Altay Kulginov visited regional cancer centre, rural schools and met the residents of Makhambet district during his working trip to Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

Healthcare issues remain pivotal in the region. Shortage of personnel, lack of equipment negatively affect the quality of medical services. The region needs to attract highly-qualified doctors on a long-term basis, provide them with housing, as well as to build and modernize healthcare facilities.

Altay Kulginov visited the regional cancer centre which is in a dilapidated condition now. The ccentre needs a new building and equipment. The Vice Prime Minister said that Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund will allocate funds for the purchase of equipment for the center.

The region faces a number of problems in education sector as well. Presently, there are four dilapidated and 11 three-shift schools in the region. Other problems are shortage of teaching personnel and school seats as well as low quality of secondary education.

«We need to revise the methodology of teaching and more actively apply the international experience as well as to improve internet provision in rural areas,» said Kulginov.

Employment issues are of great importance for the residents of the region. Higher College APEC PetroTechnic has been implementing a successful educational project for four years now,. The project is sponsored by a local mining company . Unemployed residents of Atyrau, as well as the neighboring Mangistau region, have the opportunity to obtain a profession in oil and gas sector and find a job. The training is conducted by experienced masters. Thanks to this, about 90% of course alumni find a well-paid job in a new profession.

At a meeting with the residents of Makhambet district, Altay Kulginov told the attendees about Auyl Amanaty program which contributes to the employment of rural population.

According to him, 1 billion 504 million tenge were allocated for the program’s implementation in Atyrau region this year. «This will let issue 188 loans and create about 200 personal households,» the Deputy PM stressed.