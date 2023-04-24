Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Deputy PM Kulginov visits social facilities of Atyrau region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 April 2023, 12:43
Deputy PM Kulginov visits social facilities of Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Altay Kulginov visited regional cancer centre, rural schools and met the residents of Makhambet district during his working trip to Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

photo

Healthcare issues remain pivotal in the region. Shortage of personnel, lack of equipment negatively affect the quality of medical services. The region needs to attract highly-qualified doctors on a long-term basis, provide them with housing, as well as to build and modernize healthcare facilities.

Altay Kulginov visited the regional cancer centre which is in a dilapidated condition now. The ccentre needs a new building and equipment. The Vice Prime Minister said that Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund will allocate funds for the purchase of equipment for the center.

The region faces a number of problems in education sector as well. Presently, there are four dilapidated and 11 three-shift schools in the region. Other problems are shortage of teaching personnel and school seats as well as low quality of secondary education.

«We need to revise the methodology of teaching and more actively apply the international experience as well as to improve internet provision in rural areas,» said Kulginov.

Employment issues are of great importance for the residents of the region. Higher College APEC PetroTechnic has been implementing a successful educational project for four years now,. The project is sponsored by a local mining company . Unemployed residents of Atyrau, as well as the neighboring Mangistau region, have the opportunity to obtain a profession in oil and gas sector and find a job. The training is conducted by experienced masters. Thanks to this, about 90% of course alumni find a well-paid job in a new profession.

At a meeting with the residents of Makhambet district, Altay Kulginov told the attendees about Auyl Amanaty program which contributes to the employment of rural population.

According to him, 1 billion 504 million tenge were allocated for the program’s implementation in Atyrau region this year. «This will let issue 188 loans and create about 200 personal households,» the Deputy PM stressed.

photo
photo
photo
photo

Atyrau region   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day