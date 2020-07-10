Deputy PM held meeting on health situation in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Today pursuant to the President’s task of the Head of State, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov paid a working visit to Atyrau region and held an emergency meeting on the epidemiological situation in the region, the PM’s press service informs.

The number of coronavirus cases in the region climbed to 7,150, 4,693 recovered, 13 died. A 400-bed quarantine centre will open in the regional hospital to stabilize epidemiological situation. Currently there are 694 beds for people with infectious disease, 895 provisional and 2,328 quarantine beds. The number of pneumonia cases made 1,307. 1,429 doctors work in the frontline. The region lacks 278 doctors.



