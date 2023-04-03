Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deputy PM – head of Kazakh Government’s Office appointed

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 April 2023, 16:00
Deputy PM – head of Kazakh Government’s Office appointed Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to appoint Galymzhan Koishybayev as the deputy Prime Minister – head of the Kazakh Government’s Office, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Born on Apirl 12, 1968 in Kyzylorda, Galymzhan Koishybayev is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Throughout his diplomatic career he served at the Kazakh embassy in the Russian Federation, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland. He also was the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the CSTO.

He worked at the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
