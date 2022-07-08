Deputy PM familiarizes with epidemiological situation in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov arrived in Almaty to familiarize with the epidemiological situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Tugzhanov, deputy mayor of the city, as well as head physicians of local hospitals and outpatient clinics convened for a meeting to discuss what measures are being taken to tackle the COVID-19 resurgence in the city.

According to deputy mayor of Almaty Assem Nussupova, a total of 239,841 COVID-19 cases have been documented in the city as of July 7, 2022. 87 COVID-19 patients are treated at local healthcare facilities, while there are also 834 at-home care patients.

Chief sanitary officer of the city Kassymkhan Alpysbaiuly reminded that Almaty had returned to the ‘yellow’ zone amid the recent COVID-19 hike. The highest number of fresh infections have been reported in the territory of Bostandyk, Almaly, Alatau, Bostandyq and Medeu districts. Mass gatherings, slowdown in vaccination and revaccination, and other factors are blamed for the COVID-19 resurgence in the city.

At the meeting it was also announced that 23 COVID-19 hospitals with 7,000 beds stand ready in the city.

Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov instructed the chief sanitary officer of the city to take necessary steps to tackle the COVID-19 resurgence and prevent its spread. He also urged to step up the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection.