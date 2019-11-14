Go to the main site
    Deputy PM attends “Talas Kurultai: History and Memory” international conference

    14 November 2019, 10:40

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Berdibek Saparbayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, is on a working trip to Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The accompanying working group includes ministries of education and science, health, labor and social protection, culture and sports, information and social development. The program of the visit includes meetings with residents of the region, reception of citizens on personal issues, visiting tourism facilities under construction, social services as well as acquaintance with pilot projects in rural areas.

    Today at the Dulati Taraz State University opened the International Scientific and Practical Conference «Talas Kurultai: History and Memory» dedicated to the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde.

    It should be noted that the country is widely celebrating the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde and Talas Kurultai. The celebration is initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The two-day scientific-practical conference will last until November 15. It is organized by the International Turkic Academy in cooperation with the Dulati TarSU. The event is being attended by Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev, Akim of Zhambyl region Askar Myrzakhmetov, President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, Minister for Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimymkulova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan Saidikram Niyazkhodzhayev, famous scientists, activists and journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Russia.

    The main purpose of the trip is to inform the population about the implementation the Governmental tasks outlined in the State of the Nation Address «Constructive public dialogue is the basis of stability and prosperity of Kazakhstan».

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Zhambyl region Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
